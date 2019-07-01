MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach swore in Richard Clements Monday morning as the new police chief.
Clements, who has been with the department since his law enforcement career began in 1990, is now the city’s 20th police chief.
Clements has received numerous commendations and certificates of appreciation throughout his career and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Utah, with professional certificates from Northwestern University, Boston University and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy. He also served as a sniper on the department’s SWAT team for 16 years.
In 1995, Clements suffered a gunshot wound in his thigh from an armed subject. While injured, he returned fire and struck the subject who later received a 30-year prison sentence.
Also sworn in was Wayne A. Jones as the city’s new deputy police chief. Jones has served with the department since 1996.