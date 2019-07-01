MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A big move for Pat Riley and the Miami Heat came in the form of subtraction instead of addition.

According to multiple sources, the Heat have agreed to trade Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless.

The trade was agreed to Monday and is still pending NBA approval.

Whiteside is entering the final season of a four-year, $98 million contract.

He lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo in the second half of last season, but figures to offer frontline depth to a Trail Blazers team that lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg late last season.

Leonard and Harkless are also in the final year of their contracts.

