By Amber Diaz
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating what led to a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

More than 50 evidence markers covered the ground near Northwest 52nd Street and 27th Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police found two adults had been shot. They said the shooting took place around 1 p.m.

Both were taken to Ryder Trauma Center where one victim later died.

Tim Hines, who lives nearby, said, “Everybody just stop the gun violence man. Back in the days we used to fight but there’s too much gun violence going on, it’s pathetic.”

“It’s a damn shame. It’s a shame this has to go on. You’re hurting families,” he continued.

According to people who live nearby, this area has become a hot bed for violence.

“It’s like a war zone in our community,” George Bautista-DeLarosa said.

“In less than a year,” he continued, “…more than one person has been killed in the same area.”

Police said this is an open investigation. They’re hoping anyone with information will come forward.

