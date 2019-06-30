  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
    12:00 PMThe Outsider Club
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drive By Shooting, Florida News, House Fire, Local TV, Miami Gardens Police Department, Miami Gardens Shooting, Miami News, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue


MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A home in Miami Gardens at the center of a drive-by shooting on Monday has now been destroyed in a fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Northwest 29th Court and 179th Street early Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Northwest 29th Court and 179th Street early Saturday. (Source: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

It took them several hours to extinguish the flames.

Miami Gardens police confirmed that it’s the same home that was apparently targeted in a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting on Monday or the fire on Saturday.

Police haven’t said if the two incidents are connected.

Both are still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s