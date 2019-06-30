Comments
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A home in Miami Gardens at the center of a drive-by shooting on Monday has now been destroyed in a fire.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Northwest 29th Court and 179th Street early Saturday.
It took them several hours to extinguish the flames.
Miami Gardens police confirmed that it’s the same home that was apparently targeted in a drive-by shooting.
No one was injured in the shooting on Monday or the fire on Saturday.
Police haven’t said if the two incidents are connected.
Both are still under investigation.