BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A tragic reminder that even after being in a car accident, you must always be aware of your surroundings.

Authorities say a Florida man got out of his pickup truck after being involved in a collision and was killed after being hit by another car as he stood on the travel lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a Saturday press release that 51-year-old Sergio Estime died at the Delray Medical Center.

Authorities say an SUV first veered off the highway, striking a concrete wall and flipping over in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The release says Estime then collided against it with his pickup truck, and got out of his vehicle standing on a travel lane.

Officials say a third sedan failed to see the vehicles and Estime, and struck him throwing him into the bed of his truck.

The two other drivers and another passenger survived with minor injuries.

