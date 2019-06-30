U.S. Soccer Women's National Team Defeats France, Advances To World Cup SemifinalsThe United States Soccer Women's National Team advanced to the 2019 World Cup Semifinals with a 2-1 victory over France on Friday. Led by the heroic effort of midfielder Megan Rapinoe, who scored both goals for the team, and head coach Jill Ellis, who lives in Palmetto Bay, Florida, the team is now just a game away from reaching their 2nd straight World Cup Final, but to get there they'll have to defeat England on Tuesday, July 2 at 3 p.m.