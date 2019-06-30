Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has died following a stabbing incident in Aventura.
Aventura Police were on the scene in the Winn Dixie parking lot at the Promenade Shops located at 20475 Biscayne Boulevard.
According to police, three individuals agreed to meet at the shopping center.
An altercation ensued and resulted in the stabbing death of one person and an injury to another.
The injured victim is considered in critical condition.
Police have a subject in custody.
Authorities say no shoppers, employees or officers were injured.