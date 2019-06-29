Comments
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Bachour is a contemporary eatery in Coral Gables named after its owner, award winning pastry chef Antonio Bachour.
It features over the top decadent desserts as well as fresh breads and a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and brunch all day long.
It’s 6,000 square feet of eating space featuring a huge showcase of the more than 500 croissants and pastries that are made on premises daily.
A popular item for lunch is the Niçoise Salad with fresh tuna.
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins Chef Herbert in the kitchen for today’s Digital Bite.
Niçoise Salad Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Yellow fin tuna
- 1 oz. Niçoise olives
- 1 oz. Crispy olive tapenade (see recipe below)
- 5 oz. Baby tricolor potato
- 5 oz. Haricot vert
- 3 Eggs
- 3 oz. 3 colors bell peppers
- 7 oz. Mix greens
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 5 black peppercorns
- 1 Tbsp mustard
- 1 Tbsp capers
- 4 Tbsp Mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup Olive oil
- 1 Tbsp salt
Directions:
- Take the softer part of the tuna (1/3rd) and cut small cubes, and reserve.
- Take another 1/3rd of the tuna and grill on medium heat about 2 minutes on each side, then set aside.
- Cut into cubes.
For tuna confit:
- Place remaining 1/3rd of tuna in a medium saucepot with herbs, peppercorn and salt, and cover with olive oil.
- Place on medium heat and once the oil forms a few bubbles, turn down to just below a simmer (the oil should not reach above 180°F).
- Cook for approximately 20-30 minutes, or until the tuna is cooked through.
- Cool in the oil and then strain.
For the tonato:
- In blender, mix tuna confit, mustard, pepper, capers, mayonnaise, and drizzle the olive oil until silky.
- Season to taste
For crispy olive tapenade:
- Cook 1 cup of olive tapenade in a pot until it steams and then strain with a chinois until all the oil has come out.
- Once dry, place on a sheet tray in a silpat, spread it as thin as you can and cook in a convection oven for 25 to 30 minutes at 275F or until is completely dry.
- Place potatoes in a pot of cold, salted water and bring to a simmer. Cook until fork tender, and while still warm, peel off the skin.
- Cut into bite sized pieces.
- Prepare an ice water bath in a large bowl and set aside.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.
- Add the haricot verts and yellow wax beans and cook for 1 minute.
- Do the same for the red and yellow bell peppers.
- Transfer the vegetables to the ice water bath and let cool.
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil.
- Gently slip in the eggs and cook for 8 minutes at a hard boil.
- Remove the eggs from the pot and let the eggs cool under cold running water.
- Gently peel the eggs and cut them into quarters.
Assembly:
- Spread the tonato on a plate and add the greens on top.
- Follow by adding the vegetables, reserved tuna cubes, plus eggs.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and the crispy olive tapenade
- Enjoy!