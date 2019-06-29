By Lisa Petrillo
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Bachour is a contemporary eatery in Coral Gables named after its owner, award winning pastry chef Antonio Bachour.

It features over the top decadent desserts as well as fresh breads and a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and brunch all day long.

It’s 6,000 square feet of eating space featuring a huge showcase of the more than 500  croissants and pastries that are made on premises daily.

Bachour Niçoise Salad (CBS4)

A popular item for lunch is the Niçoise Salad with fresh tuna.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins Chef Herbert in the kitchen for today’s Digital Bite.

Niçoise Salad Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Yellow fin tuna
  • 1 oz. Niçoise olives
  • 1 oz. Crispy olive tapenade (see recipe below)
  • 5 oz. Baby tricolor potato
  • 5 oz. Haricot vert
  • 3 Eggs
  • 3 oz. 3 colors bell peppers
  • 7 oz. Mix greens
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 5 black peppercorns
  • 1  Tbsp mustard
  • 1 Tbsp capers
  • 4 Tbsp Mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp salt

Directions:

  • Take the softer part of the tuna (1/3rd) and cut small cubes, and reserve.
  • Take another 1/3rd of the tuna and grill on medium heat about 2 minutes on each side, then set aside.
  • Cut into cubes.

For tuna confit:

  • Place remaining 1/3rd of tuna in a medium saucepot with herbs, peppercorn and salt, and cover with olive oil.
  • Place on medium heat and once the oil forms a few bubbles, turn down to just below a simmer (the oil should not reach above 180°F).
  • Cook for approximately 20-30 minutes, or until the tuna is cooked through.
  • Cool in the oil and then strain.

For the tonato:

  • In blender, mix tuna confit, mustard, pepper, capers, mayonnaise, and drizzle the olive oil until silky.
  • Season to taste

For crispy olive tapenade:

  • Cook 1 cup of olive tapenade in a pot until it steams and then strain with a chinois until all the oil has come out.
  • Once dry, place on a sheet tray in a silpat, spread it as thin as you can and cook in a convection oven for 25 to 30 minutes at 275F or until is completely dry.
  • Place potatoes in a pot of cold, salted water and bring to a simmer. Cook until fork tender, and while still warm, peel off the skin.
  • Cut into bite sized pieces.
  • Prepare an ice water bath in a large bowl and set aside.
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.
  • Add the haricot verts and yellow wax beans and cook for 1 minute.
  • Do the same for the red and yellow bell peppers.
  • Transfer the vegetables to the ice water bath and let cool.
  • Bring a small pot of water to a boil.
  • Gently slip in the eggs and cook for 8 minutes at a hard boil.
  • Remove the eggs from the pot and let the eggs cool under cold running water.
  • Gently peel the eggs and cut them into quarters.

Assembly:

  • Spread the tonato on a plate and add the greens on top.
  • Follow by adding the vegetables, reserved tuna cubes, plus eggs.
  • Sprinkle with sea salt and the crispy olive tapenade
  • Enjoy!

