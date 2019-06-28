WATCH LIVE |Democratic Presidential Candidates Visit Homestead Migrant Children Detention Facility
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday morning got off to a warm, muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and several scattered showers.

This afternoon high will climb to 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. A few storms could turn strong this afternoon and evening.

As a wave moves in this weekend, the rain chance will be even higher to plenty of deep tropical moisture. Scattered to numerous storms will develop Saturday. Storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. Localized street flooding will be possible. Saturday highs will be in the upper 80s due to clouds and rain around.

We remain unsettled Sunday due to the low-pressure system lingering across the area. Rain chance remains high with the potential for more storm.

As the ridge of high pressure sinks South and our winds shift out the West on Monday, we’ll see the return of highs in the low 90s. Early next week temperatures will be near normal with the potential for afternoon storms.

