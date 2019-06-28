MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Twin brothers are facing serious charges after they reportedly threatened man at a Hialeah gas station.

Surveillance video from a Sunoco gas station on W 7th Street, just south of I-75, shows a group of men getting into an argument.

As it grew more heats, police say Adonis and Michael Canales, 20, grabbed a baseball bat and a tire iron from their respective vehicles.

The man they were arguing with got into his Dodge Durango and tried to drive off. That’s when Michael reportedly struck the SUV with the bat. The man tried to drive forward, Adonis is accused of smashing the passenger side windshield.

In a panic, the man struck Adonis as he drove off. Adonis reportedly threw the tire iron at the SUV as it left the parking lot.

The Canales brothers were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.