



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fresh off their first Democratic presidential debates in Miami, a number of candidates plan to visit the Homestead Migrant Children Detention Facility on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell called on the candidates to join her at the facility. Those expected to accept that invitation include Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Secretary Julián Castro, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Hickenlooper, and Ms. Marianne Williamson.

Several other candidates have also visited the site.

On Monday, Representative Eric Swalwell visited and spoke with protesters who are a regular presence outside the facility.

On Wednesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren visited. The congresswoman was not allowed to enter the facility, so she stood atop a ladder with a hat and sunglasses in the 90-degree heat to wave to children behind the fence. She said some looked down and a few waved back.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also visited on Wednesday as did Jane Sanders, wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She said one of her husband’s first executive actions as president would be to shut down facilities like the one in Homestead.

On Thursday it was Sen. Sanders turn to visit, and he stopped to briefly speak to the media. He was asked about whether these detention centers were essentially concentration camps.

“You do not lock up children, including kids who are 8, 9 or 10 years of age, especially when these kids, in most cases as I understand, have relatives in the US. Simple truth,” said Sanders. “I have constituents who still have the numbers on their arms from Auschwitz. No, this not that, those were death camps. This is a prison camp.”

“It does not look like a place where teenagers are supposed to be,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio who visited Thursday.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke was also there Thursday following the debates the night prior. He said facility looked like “a military POW camp.”

“Our policy, one that follows legislation that I cosponsored in Congress, says that no family, no child, no woman, no man who is seeking asylum or refuge in this country will be criminally prosecuted. It’s not a criminal offense,” said O’Rourke. “But I also wanted to call our attention to the larger opportunity, which is to completely rewrite our immigration laws.”

Sanders, O’Rourke, and de Blasio each climbed the ladder, as Warren did to get a look at the children.

ABOUT THE FACILITY

The Homestead shelter, which is the only for-profit child detention center in the country, houses approximately 3,000 children, all ages 13 to 17 years old.

It is the largest child detention center in the United States for unaccompanied minors.

The facility is run by Caliburn International, a Virginia based company awarded a government contract to manage the center.

President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, is on the company’s board.

Caliburn International operates the facility under a no-bid contract that is worth more than $350 million.

They are waiting to be reunited with their families or paired with sponsors once they are screened by the U.S. government.

Many of the children are fleeing gang and domestic violence and will end up seeking asylum.

Children sleep up to 12 per room in steel-framed bunk beds, and warehouse-sized, air-conditioned white tents where minors attend classes and watch movies.

The facility has a command center. Inside are cameras, computers, and staff members who watch over the kids. They keep track of how many kids are in the shelter and how many are moved.

While numbers vary, officials say most are reunited with family members. Those who are not can be at the shelter for as long as 57 days. On average, a child’s stay there is about 25 days.

The children have school six hours a day and there are recreational activities.

At night, lights go out in the rooms at 10 p.m. but are left on in the hallways. The children are awakened each day at 6:30 a.m. for a full day’s program of activities and classes.

During the day, the kids are provided breakfast, lunch, dinner, and three snacks.

The children meet with their attorneys once a week. They also have access to clinicians and social workers.

On their arrival, they are given a five day supply of clothes, laundry is done every other day.

The facility, contracted by the Department of Health and Human Services, is surrounded by chain-link fence, but there is no barbed wire. There are guards, but they are not armed. Doors have been removed from the dormitory bedrooms.