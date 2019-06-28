



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Monday morning drivers who use the southbound I-95 ramp to I-395 to get to Miami Beach are in for a change.

One lane on the southbound ramp to eastbound I-395 will be closed until mid-2023 to allow for the construction of new bridges adjacent to the ramp as well as the new mainline I-395. The ramp lane closure will extend to just east of NW 1 Avenue. One lane on the ramp will remain open during peak travel times.

In order to implement the new traffic pattern, it will be necessary to close the entire ramp on Sunday night, June 30 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

If you’re driving south on I-95 late Sunday night, exit at NW 8th street and follow the detour.

Click Here to see a map of the detour.

There are more traffic changes to come as part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.

The project, also known as ‘Connecting Miami,’ comes from a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.

Expected costs for the project are over $800 million.

Construction began back in January of 2019, but this video breaks down all the expected changes coming for each corridor.

WATCH VIDEO ON THE I-395/SR 836/I-95 DESIGN-BUILD PROJECT HERE:

(COURTESY OF MDX, FDOT, & CONNECTING MIAMI)

Some of the most notable enhancements include the double-decking of SR 836, where the original SR 836 will serve as the lower section, allowing drivers to enter and exit local roads and I-95.

The added top section will give drivers a direct connection to the MacArthur Causeway, which will be cleared of heavy local traffic.

The development’s other major change is the complete reconstruction of I-395 and the new bridges with six arches, something the project team says will ‘redefine the Miami skyline.’

Residents can sign up for email alerts here and get the latest closure information delivered to their inbox.