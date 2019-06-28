



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- The Florida Panthers and CBS4 recognize retired United States Navy Lt. Bud Borner, in today’s Heroes Among Us, where we put the spotlight on men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Lt. Borner served for 24 years in the Navy. He said ever since he could remember he was a fan of the water, so it seemed like a logical choice when he enlisted in the Navy.

He was a radio yeoman first stationed in Japan. After that assignment, he joined the Manned Spacecraft Recovery Force which picked up astronauts after they landed in the sea.

“The function I performed for staff force recovery force was communication officer, do you see that badge? That’s a distinctive badge showing I held command in the United States Navy. All career naval officers aspire to command. I am very proud of the fact that I’m a very small number of people in my community that held command.”

U.S. Navy Lt. Bud Borner was honored at a Florida Panthers game. Wearing his uniform and with his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the crowd for this well-deserved recognition, a proud moment as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS 4, we would like to say thank you United States Navy Lt. Bud Borner for your service and dedication to our country.