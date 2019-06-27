  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Bachour, Coral Gables, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Miami Food Spots, Miami News, Taste Of The Town


CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami)- There’s nothing like a delicious brunch, a chance to indulge in a combination of breakfast and lunch food. But imagine an all-day brunch menu topped off with elegant and handcrafted pastries that tickle your eyes as well as your lips.

You’ll find all of that at one Coral Gables restaurant that’s taking brunch in South Florida to a whole new level.

Welcome to Bachour, a contemporary eatery named after its owner, award-winning pastry chef, Antonio Bachour.

It features over the top decadent desserts, fresh breads and a full menu for breakfast, lunch and brunch, all day long.

Award-Winning Pastry Chef Antonio Bachour (CBS4Miami)

“When I decided on the concept with two partners, my brother and restaurateur Javier Ramirez, we wanted something unique like all-day brunch, an all-day menu,” said Bachour. “When you come at 3 p.m., you can have eggs or a Cuban sandwich because we love brunch. With the desserts and pastries, it’s a great combination.”

The look is clean, modern, and simple, with a special showcase featuring Antonio’s handcrafted specialties.

“For me, the only thing luxury is our food and the dessert,” he said.

Desserts he started making when he was just a teenager growing up in Puerto Rico.

“I trained in France and in Spain. I love this. For me, pastries are my life,” said Bachour. “I started at 14-years-old in my father’s bakery. I love what I do. I wake up every day with passion.”

Bachour has 14 people in the pastry department creating and fine tuning the more than 500 pastries and croissants made on premises every day. Not to mention, fresh breads of every kind.

Back in the kitchen, Executive Chef Herbert prepares lunches, like the elegant ‘Tuna Nicoise Salad’ made with potatoes, hericots verts, eggs, peppers and Nicoise olives. The tuna is prepared three ways.

Bachour Niçoise Salad (CBS4)

Herbert then prepares the signature ‘Bachour Egg Sandwich’ with brioche, scrambled eggs, aged cheddar, shallot marmalade and crispy pork belly.

Bachour Egg Sandwich (CBS4Miami)

But before getting a bite of the sandwich, Antonio and CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo dive into two croissants. The first one with strawberry and mascarpone cheese inside and the other with pecan marzipan.

Two Bachour croissants, one filled with strawberry and mascarpone cheese and the other with pecan marzipan. (CBS4Miami)

The meal ends with two desserts.

First, the beautiful ‘Tulip,’ with strawberry confit, coconut mousse and molds designed by Anotnio.

The ‘Tulip,’ has strawberry confit and coconut mousse inside. Antonio designed the molds for the dessert. (CBS4Miami)

 

The other dessert, ‘Gianduja Cake,’ a chocolate hazelnut dream.

Gianduja Cake (CBS4Miami)

Bachour is opened seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.

For a look at the menu or to learn more about the restaurant, visit their website.

Lisa Petrillo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s