



CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami)- There’s nothing like a delicious brunch, a chance to indulge in a combination of breakfast and lunch food. But imagine an all-day brunch menu topped off with elegant and handcrafted pastries that tickle your eyes as well as your lips.

You’ll find all of that at one Coral Gables restaurant that’s taking brunch in South Florida to a whole new level.

Welcome to Bachour, a contemporary eatery named after its owner, award-winning pastry chef, Antonio Bachour.

It features over the top decadent desserts, fresh breads and a full menu for breakfast, lunch and brunch, all day long.

“When I decided on the concept with two partners, my brother and restaurateur Javier Ramirez, we wanted something unique like all-day brunch, an all-day menu,” said Bachour. “When you come at 3 p.m., you can have eggs or a Cuban sandwich because we love brunch. With the desserts and pastries, it’s a great combination.”

The look is clean, modern, and simple, with a special showcase featuring Antonio’s handcrafted specialties.

“For me, the only thing luxury is our food and the dessert,” he said.

Desserts he started making when he was just a teenager growing up in Puerto Rico.

“I trained in France and in Spain. I love this. For me, pastries are my life,” said Bachour. “I started at 14-years-old in my father’s bakery. I love what I do. I wake up every day with passion.”

Bachour has 14 people in the pastry department creating and fine tuning the more than 500 pastries and croissants made on premises every day. Not to mention, fresh breads of every kind.

Back in the kitchen, Executive Chef Herbert prepares lunches, like the elegant ‘Tuna Nicoise Salad’ made with potatoes, hericots verts, eggs, peppers and Nicoise olives. The tuna is prepared three ways.

Herbert then prepares the signature ‘Bachour Egg Sandwich’ with brioche, scrambled eggs, aged cheddar, shallot marmalade and crispy pork belly.

But before getting a bite of the sandwich, Antonio and CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo dive into two croissants. The first one with strawberry and mascarpone cheese inside and the other with pecan marzipan.

The meal ends with two desserts.

First, the beautiful ‘Tulip,’ with strawberry confit, coconut mousse and molds designed by Anotnio.

The other dessert, ‘Gianduja Cake,’ a chocolate hazelnut dream.

Bachour is opened seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.

For a look at the menu or to learn more about the restaurant, visit their website.