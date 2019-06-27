  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It seems like school summer break just began, but a major retailer is already looking forward to the new school year and wants to help.

For a second year, Target is offering teachers a weeklong 15 percent discount on select items beginning July 13th.

The items eligible for the discount include school supplies and essentials including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, facial tissue, food storage bags, apparel and accessories including performance, basics and shoes.

Teachers who want to take advantage of the discount must sign up online at Target.com/teacherprep. They will then be emailed a coupon which will be valid from July 13th to July 20th both in stores and online.

The discount is geared to teachers who work in K-12 schools, but it’s also available to teachers working at day care centers, early childhood learning centers, and homeschooling parents and teachers.

Teachers who are not able to validate online can visit their local Target store and present their ID to the cashier for assistance.

Other documents that can be submitted include a school ID card, letter of employment on school letterhead, current pay stub or other official documents.

