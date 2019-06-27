WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mixed Martial Arts fighter Desmond Green was arrested Wednesday in Broward County.

Green is facing DUI Manslaughter and other charges for a crash that killed two women last year.

The 29-year-old competes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, known as the UFC.

Green lost control of his SUV while driving on I-75 near Pembroke Pines in August of 2018.

Mugshot for MMA fighter Desmond Green. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

He slammed into a tractor trailer, causing a massive chain reaction crash involving five other cars.

Two passengers inside one of the cars died and several others were injured.

