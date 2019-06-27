Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mixed Martial Arts fighter Desmond Green was arrested Wednesday in Broward County.
Green is facing DUI Manslaughter and other charges for a crash that killed two women last year.
The 29-year-old competes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, known as the UFC.
Green lost control of his SUV while driving on I-75 near Pembroke Pines in August of 2018.
He slammed into a tractor trailer, causing a massive chain reaction crash involving five other cars.
Two passengers inside one of the cars died and several others were injured.