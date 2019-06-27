PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman who claims she was raped in her own apartment by a maintenance man who used his key to get has won $900,000 in damages in a civil suit against him.
The woman filed a civil suit against 57-year-old Terry Hamilton and his employer, the Area Housing Commission in Pensacola.
The woman told police she fell asleep after taking prescription medication when Hamilton used his keys to get into the apartment in March 2017.
Hamilton pleaded guilty to burglary and assault charges and was sentenced to five years in prison last November.
The housing commission settled its part of the lawsuit last August, agreeing to pay the woman $100,000. Hamilton didn’t settle and a jury agreed with the woman’s claims of civil battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
