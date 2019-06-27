



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards because infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, risking injury or death.

This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad.

Fisher-Price issued the voluntary recall after infant fatalities were reported while using other inclined sleep products. No injuries or fatalities have been reported for the Fisher-Price inclined accessory.

People who have them should stop using the inclined sleeper accessory immediately. The company said it is safe to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory.

People who have a recalled inclined sleeper accessory can contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. To reach Fisher-Price, go to service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or call 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information.