MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today will not be as hot as our temperatures begin to decrease slightly late week into the weekend.

We had four consecutive days of record heat in Miami with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

This morning we woke up with mostly mid to upper 70s, which is a few degrees cooler in comparison to yesterday.

Today our highs will be in the low 90s due to an ocean breeze developing later. Spotty storms will be possible. Most storms will likely be carried inland by the sea breeze.

There is only a slight risk of rip currents and the UV index is extreme. No advisories for boaters.

A few storms possible tonight with lows right around 80 degrees.

Tomorrow highs will climb to 90 this afternoon with the potential for scattered storms.

As a wave moves in and increases moisture this weekend, we’ll see a better chance of rain and more clouds.

Showers and storms will be possible at any time on Saturday and Sunday. And our highs will be in the upper 80s.