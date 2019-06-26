FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise clinic has been permanently barred from using experimental stem cell drugs on patients after allegedly treating thousands of patients with unlicensed products.
According to court documents, a judge ordered Kristin Comella, US Stem Cell Clinic Inc., and US Stem Cell LLC to cease all treatments using the products on Tuesday.
A complaint filed last year alleged the doctors marketed “stromal vascular fraction” (SVF) products as stem-cell-based treatments for a host of serious conditions and diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injuries, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The didn’t, however, include the fact that the products weren’t approved by the FDA.
Thousands of patients are allegedly still dealing with adverse health effects after undergoing procedures with the stem cells.