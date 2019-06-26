Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- We’ve been feeling the heat here in South Florida and it’s only June!
Most of the time, the record-breaking temperatures are just a sweaty inconvenience, but we have to remember the climbing temps can also be very dangerous.
Today’s “Lauren’s List” explains a few of the dangers of extreme heat.
- Heat Rash- While some of us simply sweat in the heat, others may have a rash break out. The small red bumps are caused by sweat glands being blocked. It’s usually seen in infants, though adults can get it too. Wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing when out in the heat to avoid heat rash.
- Heat Cramps- You might think being nice and warm would loosen you up, but heat cramps are involuntary muscle spasms triggered when someone is working out in a hot environment and they haven’t had enough fluids. This usually affects calves, arms, abs and back muscles. Be sure to cool down and stretch to avoid these cramps.
- Sunburn- Most of us know what this feels like, but I’m not talking about your cheeks just getting a little rosy. Severe sunburns, also known as sun poisoning, can lead to blisters, headaches, dizziness, nausea and fever. You can get a sunburn within 15 minutes of being out in the sun and the redness and discomfort could take hours to show up. Make sure to always wear sun protection.
- Heat Stroke- This is the most serious of all the heat related illnesses and it happens when a person’s body is unable to control body temperature. It may look like an actual stroke, with people experiencing low blood pressure, blue lips and nails, cool and clammy skin, profuse sweating, hallucinations, headache, confusion, dizziness and slurred speech. A person’s organs can swell and the damage from the swollen organs could be permanent. If you suspect this is happening to you or someone you know, call 9-1-1.
How are you beating the heat this summer?
