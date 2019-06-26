MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Continuing a flurry of activity before the end of the month, the Legislature on Wednesday sent a dozen bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, including proposals that would toughen human-trafficking laws and create a new expressway agency in Miami-Dade County.

The human-trafficking bill (HB 851), sponsored by Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, would create a database of people convicted of soliciting prostitution and place new requirements on the operation of massage parlors, strip clubs and hotels.

The expressway bill (HB 385), sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, and Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, would eliminate the Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority and replace it with the newly created Greater Miami Expressway Agency.

The expressway authority filed a lawsuit in early May arguing that the proposed changes are unconstitutional, but a Leon County circuit judge said the case was not “ripe for adjudication” because DeSantis had not signed the bill.

Judge John Cooper left open the possibility of revisiting the issue if DeSantis signs the measure. Many bills passed during this year’s legislative session are slated to take effect July 1, which is also when the new state budget takes effect.

DeSantis has received and acted on numerous bills this week, including signing 15 measures Tuesday.