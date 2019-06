MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University just received a generous donation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Miami Related Group, Jorge Perez, donated $1 million to the school’s metropolitan center this week.

The gift will help bolster the center’s world-renowned applied research and job training initiatives and will provide financial support to doctoral students.

In recognition of the donation, the university will rename the center as the “Jorge M. Perez metropolitan center.”