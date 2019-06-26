  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local law enforcement officer was hospitalized after being injured while training.

A Doral Police sergeant is loaded into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter after being injured during a training exercise. (Source: CBS4)

The injury occurred at the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute located in Doral.

According to Doral Police, one of their sergeants has been shot.

It’s unknown whether it was a self-inflicted injury or of he was shot by another person.

The sergeant was conscious while being transported.

Police have said that it was a training accident.

Chopper4 was over the scene and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter airlifted the injured officer to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

