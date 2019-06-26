Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local law enforcement officer was hospitalized after being injured while training.
The injury occurred at the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute located in Doral.
According to Doral Police, one of their sergeants has been shot.
It’s unknown whether it was a self-inflicted injury or of he was shot by another person.
The sergeant was conscious while being transported.
Police have said that it was a training accident.
Chopper4 was over the scene and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter airlifted the injured officer to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.