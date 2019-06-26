



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has concluded their initial internal affairs investigation into the actions of two deputies caught on cell phone video making a rough arrest of a teen in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the investigation centered on Sergeant Gregory LaCerra and Deputy Christopher Krickovich.

Delucca Rolle, 15, was arrested when deputies descended on a McDonald’s in response to a call about a fight in the parking lot.

The cell phone video shows Delucca stop to pick up a cellphone dropped by another teen who was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

That’s when he was pepper sprayed by a deputy, forced to the ground, and had his head slammed into the pavement

BSO’s official report says the teen bladed his body and clenched his fists prior to being pepper sprayed.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

Rolle was initially arrested but the state decided not to go forward with charges. The video of the arrest went viral and sparked a national outcry.

Tony said they turned over their initial findings to the Broward State Attorney’s Office on May 10th.

“We are continuing to wait until the State Attorney makes a decision as to whether or not there will be any criminal charges that they may pursue related to this incident before we can move forward and finalize our internal affairs investigation,” said Tony.

The sheriff said he continues to reach out to community leaders who he says are unaware of the process and feel like the sheriff’s office is not doing enough related to this case.

“That is so far from the truth. The truth is we can’t move forward until we hear back from the State Attorney and that is no different from any other internal affairs investigation that takes place, especially those that have an implication of criminal charges towards a deputy,” said Tony.

The sheriff said when they receive the case back they will be able to make a decision in terms of what disciplinary action needs to be taken.

Currently, both deputies are suspended with pay.

In another internal affairs investigation involving a deputy striking a man in a hospital, Tony said they turned their initial findings over to the State Attorney’s Office on May 15th and are waiting to hear back from them.