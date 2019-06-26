



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two more Broward sheriff’s deputies have been fired following the completion of the internal affairs investigation following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said when he took command it was important for him to understand the changes that were going to be needed for a comprehensive review of the entire incident as it occurred including the actions or inaction of the deputies.

Tony said their internal affairs investigation looked into the actions of seven deputies who were assigned to the Parkland district.

“Seven deputies were the subject of the internal affairs investigation at my request and our findings, now that this investigation has concluded, included the termination of two employees yesterday. That was Deputy Edward Eason as well as Deputy Joss Sanbough. The other three remaining deputies were found non-sustained, meaning no disciplinary action was taken against them,” said Tony.

The deputies were terminated for neglect of duty.

Tony said now that the internal affairs investigation has concluded, they are going to continue to move forward with fixing the issues at the department related to training.

Two other deputies assigned to Parkland, including school resource officer Deputy Scot Peterson, are no longer with the sheriff’s office.