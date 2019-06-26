MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A heat wave continues across South Florida as we may tie or break some record highs again today.

It is already a warm, muggy start with low to mid 80s. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 90s.

The old record in Miami is 95 degrees set back in 1987. The old record in Fort Lauderdale is 96 degrees set back in 1952.

It will feel like the triple-digits due to high humidity, and a heat advisory has been issued for mainland Monroe, Collier and Palm Beach counties from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to heat indices of 108 degrees or higher for 2 hours or more.

South Floridians should take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat illness.

Everyone needs to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and AC when possible and take breaks if spending time outdoors.

With the heating of the day and the sea breeze developing later, we’ll see scattered showers and storms fire up once again this afternoon. Some storms may be strong with an isolated chance of severe weather.

There is the potential for some heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and small hail. Hopefully Mother Nature will deliver some much needed rain to the area where the Sawgrass fire is burning over the Everglades and inland Broward County.

A health alert has been issued due to areas of smoke that may drift into the populated areas of Broward County. Folks with respiratory issues should stay inside today.

Smoke from the brush fire may also reduce visibility in spots.

Yesterday the Florida Highway Patrol did close down lanes of I-75 due to low visibility from smoke, but at this time, all lanes are open. That may change later.

Tonight lows will fall to around 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

As high pressure moves into the Gulf, our winds will shift out of the East late week and into the weekend.

That ocean breeze will help bring our temperatures down a bit and we’ll see a shift in our weather pattern.

We’ll enjoy more seasonable highs right around 90 degrees, but the rain chance will be increasing. We’ll likely see more morning showers Thursday.

Models are forecasting a wave that will bring us more moisture as we head into Friday through early next week.

We will likely see scattered to possibly numerous storms late week into the weekend.

With more clouds and rain expected at times, our temperatures will stay close to normal in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.