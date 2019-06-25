WATCH LIVE |Vice President Mike Pence At Latinos For Trump Event
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in South Florida Tuesday.

Pence will visit the National Hurricane Center and also help launch the Trump Campaign’s ‘Latinos For Trump’ coalition.

Ahead of his arrival, the Florida Democratic Party brought together representatives from the local Hispanic community to speak about how they say the administration’s politics have hurt them.

The Vice President will be joined by other state Republican Party leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez.

