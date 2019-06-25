



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A man was hit and killed by a semi-tractor trailer on Monday morning in West Miami-Dade and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Arturo Martin, 62, was fatally struck by the tractor trailer at the intersection of NW 36 street and NW 72 Avenue.

Police said the driver fled east bound on NW 36 St and never stopped to check on Martin.

According to authorities, the color of the tractor is unknown, but the trailer is said to be white and red with the word ‘Logistics’ written on the side.

Anyone with information on this incident, is asked to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Detective M.J. Martinez at (305)-471-2425 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS (8477).