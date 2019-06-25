MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warm, muggy start with low-to-mid 80s that felt like the low 90s.

Hazy conditions continue due to some Saharan dust and parts of Broward may see areas of smoke due to a wildfire burning over the Everglades to the west of Weston.

There is a possibility a storm may cross over the fire and help contain it but that chance is only about 30%.

Highs will soar to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon and we’ll be flirting with record heat.

The forecast high for Miami is 95 degrees. The old record is 97 degrees set back in 1987.

Ft. Lauderdale will likely reach a high of 94 degrees. The old record for Ft. Lauderdale is 96 degrees set back in 1987.

Key West’s forecast high today is 90 degrees and the old record is 93 degrees set back in 2007.

With high humidity in place, it will feel like the triple-digits across South Florida.

A heat advisory has been issued for Monroe and Collier Counties from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to heat indices of 108 degrees or higher for more than 2 hours.

Folks across South Florida need to take necessary precautions to avoid heat illness or heat exhaustion.

Some heat safety tips include:

Staying hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

Wear light weight or light colored clothing.

Take frequent breaks if you need to be outside.

Try to stay in the shade or AC.

Never leave children or pets in hot cars.

Some storms will develop this afternoon. The Storm prediction center is not forecasting severe weather.

While the storms help break the midday heat by dropping the temperature nearly 20 degrees in nearby locations, some storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and large hail.

Tomorrow highs will be in the low 90s and we’ll see the potential for afternoon’s storms.

As High pressure moves away, we will have more of an ocean breeze in place late week.

That easterly breeze along with an increase in moisture will lead to a better chance for showers and storms.

It will not be as hot Thursday, Friday and this weekend with highs right around 90 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 90 degrees.