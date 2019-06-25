MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins struggled against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals Tuesday night, losing 6-1.

Scherzer struck out 10 in eight innings and won his fifth straight start.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner also had two hits and scored twice.

Scherzer (7-5) is 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA over his last seven starts and has fanned exactly 10 in three straight games. He allowed five hits and one run while throwing 71 of 94 pitches for strikes.

Trea Turner hit a three-run homer and Juan Soto knocked in two runs for the Nationals, who have won six of eight.

Miami had its four-game winning streak end, and manager Don Mattingly and shortstop Miguel Rojas were ejected in the eighth by plate umpire Mike Estabrook for arguing. Rojas struck out earlier in the inning.

Trevor Richards (3-8) allowed a season-high six runs in five innings. Curtis Granderson knocked in the Marlins’ only run while Garrett Cooper had his 14-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 night.

The Nationals scored three runs in the third on Soto’s two-run single and a grounder by Howie Kendrick.

Turner’s sixth homer of the season gave the Nationals a 6-0 lead in the fourth.

Granderson’s RBI single in the fourth was the first run Scherzer had allowed in 13 innings.

Adam Conley relieved Richards and struck out seven in three innings.

