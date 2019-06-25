WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
Filed Under:Florida, Florida Governor, Florida News, Hemp, Local TV, Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — An agricultural hemp program will be established in Florida under a bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday. It is hailed as a way to help farmers who have been battered by hurricanes and hurt by citrus diseases.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has said the state could soon be a leader in hemp production, given the state’s climate. She says citrus will remain the state’s top crop, but citrus farmers will now have an option of supplementing their groves with hemp.

Hemp is related to marijuana but only has trace amounts of THC, the chemical that makes people high. The plant has a wide range of uses, from ropes and clothing to building materials and animal feed.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s