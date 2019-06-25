FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Florida man was caught on camera relieving himself in front of a stranger’s home.

A North Lauderdale resident said when he came home from work late on Saturday he discovered a shirt and a smooshed turd in his driveway. He said he was shocked when he viewed his Ring camera video and found out how they came to be there.

On the video, a man in a green Kia Soul can be seen pulling into the driveway and opening the driver’s side door. He then takes off his shirt and then squats – leaving a load on the pavement.

The man then gets back in the car, backs up, running over the poop, and drives off leaving it and his shirt behind.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking into the matter and hopes someone will be able to give the scoop on the poop or pooper.