MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first Democratic debates in the 2020 race for the White House will get underway on Wednesday night in Miami.

Some of the candidates are already in South Florida, with others arriving Tuesday.

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren will be at Florida International University for a town hall.

Fellow candidate, Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be focused on education when he takes part in a town hall at North Miami Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

Washington governor Jay Inslee will visit Little Haiti for a listening tour on public health and environmental justice.

Monday, Inslee toured the Everglades and promoted his environmental platform. He’s calling for an end to dependence on fossil fuel and a move toward renewable energy.

The Democratic presidential debates will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Adrienne Arsht Center.