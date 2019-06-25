FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/CNN) – Several tourists who were severely injured when a Carnival Cruise tour excursion bus crashed in the Bahamas are recovering in Fort Lauderdale.

Four people were flown by a US military C-130 to Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Monday where they were then taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Three were seriously injured, with arm and leg fractures, internal injuries and possible paralysis. The condition of the fourth patient was minor. They’ve since been released from the hospital.

A spokesman with the US Coast Guard said one of its helicopters transported the fifth injured person to Nassau’s Doctors Hospital in Nassau.

The cause of the accident is under investigation

The excursion bus had 32 guests and was part of a Carnival Ecstasy five-day cruise that departed Jacksonville on June 22, the cruise line said. One local news report said there was also a driver and two staffers on the bus.

The accident took place near Rock Sound on the island of Eleuthera, about 20 minutes north of Princess Cays, Carnival said.

“All guests were seen at the local medical clinic and 28 have been cleared to return to the ship,” the cruise line said. “Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the guests. The cause of the accident is being investigated. In the meantime, the Cathedral Cove, Ocean Hole, and Rock Sound Island Tour has been suspended.”

