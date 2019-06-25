WATCH LIVE |Vice President Mike Pence At Latinos For Trump Event
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A human trafficking investigation in Florida has landed 85 people under arrest.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff says the people were arrested during Operation Trade Secrets.

“Let this operation serve as a warning for those who exploit others for sex,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our message for anyone involved in this despicable practice of human trafficking; stop. Because we’re coming for you.”

Charges for those arrested in the operation range from human trafficking, sex trade related charges, practicing massage without a license, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of child pornography.

The multi-faced operation was aimed at identifying victims and addressing the way they were trafficked.

