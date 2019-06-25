  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under:City of Miami Police, Domestic Violence, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Police Involved Shooting, Stabbing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are working the scene of an officer involved shooting at a Miami apartment building.

Officers first responded to the location along Southwest 37th Avenue and 4th Street after receiving a call of a stabbing.

Police say officers were forced to open fire on a man after a woman had been attacked.

“Officers responded here today on a domestic violence call,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “I can tell you at this point we do have a victim of that domestic violence who is in critical condition at the hospital.”

According to Colina, a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the police-involved shooting.

Police have not released details about the domestic violence incident, or the names of those involved.

The female victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

 

Peter D'Oench

