MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are working the scene of an officer involved shooting at a Miami apartment building.
Officers first responded to the location along Southwest 37th Avenue and 4th Street after receiving a call of a stabbing.
Police say officers were forced to open fire on a man after a woman had been attacked.
“Officers responded here today on a domestic violence call,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “I can tell you at this point we do have a victim of that domestic violence who is in critical condition at the hospital.”
According to Colina, a weapon was recovered at the scene.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the police-involved shooting.
Police have not released details about the domestic violence incident, or the names of those involved.
The female victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.