MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The eastbound State Road 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.
Drivers can continue east on I-395, exit at NE 2 Avenue/Biscayne Boulevard, continue past NE 2 Avenue, use U-turn before Biscayne Boulevard to access I-395 west. From there go west on NE 12th Street to the access I-95 north ramp
The closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.