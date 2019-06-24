MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A military C-130 plane carrying several patients in need of urgent care landed Monday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Authorities said several trauma-alert patients had to be transported to Broward General Hospital.

The public information officer at the airport said the plane came from the Bahamas with at least four people who had been involved in a bus crash.

Authorities say the injured people were on a cruise excursion when the crash occurred.

Photos from the island show a large blue bus turned on its side.

Carnival Cruise Lines released the following statement regarding the incident:

“This morning, a shore excursion bus with 32 guests from Carnival Ecstasy was involved in an accident near Rock Sound, Eleuthera (The Bahamas), which is 20 minutes north of Princess Cays.

All guests were seen at the local medical clinic and 28 have been cleared to return to the ship. Four guests with injuries are being airlifted for hospital treatment. Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the guests.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. In the meantime, the Cathedral Cove, Ocean Hole, and Rock Sound Island Tour has been suspended.

Carnival Ecstasy is on a six-day Bahamas cruise that departed Jacksonville on June 22.”

Broward Fire Rescue said at least one person had to be transported with paralysis to the right side of the body.