MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested Monday for allegedly selling stolen cars.

Officer Orestes Santiago Verdura, a six-year veteran with MDPD, stole the cars and brokered them with the help of 38-year-old Ariel Sanchez, according to investigators.

Sanchez, who is an associate of Verdura, is accused of delivering the vehicles.

Police learned about Verdura’s crimes from an unnamed informant, who said the officer had brought up stealing and selling a Lamborghini from somebody they both knew.

But Verdura never went along with the plan.

Later conversations between Verdura and the informant helped authorities find out Verdura was selling two Ford pickup trucks reported stolen from Palm Beach County.

Police said Verdura received payments on the job, in his police uniform and behind the wheel of his police cruiser.

Officers arrested Verdura as soon as he made the sale of the second truck.

Verdura was subsequently suspended.

Verdura and Sanchez both have bond set at $110,000 each.

They’ve been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Organized Scheme to Defraud, Organized Scheme to Defraud and two counts of Dealing in Stolen Property. All are third-degree felonies.

Miami-Dade Police Department said this crime, in no way, represents what the department stands for.

“Today’s arrest although extremely disappointing, in no way represents the hard work and dedication of the men and women of our department who serve their community with distinction each day,” said Miami-Dade Police Deputy Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez. “I am proud and grateful of our Professional Compliance Bureau’s investigative efforts to expose this breach of the public’s trust and allow us to hold those involved accountable for their actions.”