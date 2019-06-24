Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A man is in custody after fleeing from police in Pembroke Pines.
Authorities say a Pembroke Pines police sergeant was conducting a traffic stop when the driver of that vehicle bailed out.
According to police, the subject then ran across busy University Drive to a car dealership.
That’s where he was tased and taken into custody, police say.
Fire rescue treated the man on scene.
Police say the subject was driving erratically prior to jumping out of his car, though a reason has not been given for the original traffic stop.