  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fleeing Traffic Stop, Florida News, Local TV, Pembroke Pines Police, Police Chase, Subject Tased


PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A man is in custody after fleeing from police in Pembroke Pines.

Authorities say a Pembroke Pines police sergeant was conducting a traffic stop when the driver of that vehicle bailed out.

One person was taken into custody after attempted to flee police in Pembroke Pines. (Source: CBS4)

According to police, the subject then ran across busy University Drive to a car dealership.

That’s where he was tased and taken into custody, police say.

Fire rescue treated the man on scene.

Police say the subject was driving erratically prior to jumping out of his car, though a reason has not been given for the original traffic stop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s