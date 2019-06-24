  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman who was arrested while giving her husband’s guns to police after he was charged with trying to run her over is being offered some help.

A Florida lawmaker and others are asking a State Attorney not to prosecute the woman, who said she was in fear for her life.

Courtney Irby was booked into jail on June 15, 2019, one day after her husband Joseph Irby on June 14. (Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Courtney Irby spent six days in jail on charges of armed burglary and grand theft after she brought the guns from her husband’s apartment to the Lakeland Police.

Joseph Irby was spending one day in jail at the time, accused of trying to run her over.

The couple is divorcing. She had obtained a temporary injunction against him, and told police her husband wouldn’t turn in the guns himself.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted that her arrest was “ridiculous.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, called it “horrific.”

