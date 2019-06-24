Comments
PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A horrific story unfolding in a relatively quiet part of Florida.
Police in Southern Florida have arrested a woman suspected of killing her 8-year-old daughter and stepfather.
Port St. Lucie police say they were called to an apartment complex early Monday after reports of two fatalities.
Authorities believe Alyssa Marie Torres is responsible.
Torres’ mother was transported to a nearby hospital but was not shot.
Police issued an alert that they were searching for Torres early Monday morning, saying she was armed and dangerous.
She was found and arrested around 10:30 a.m.
(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)