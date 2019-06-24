MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for breaking into more than a dozen vehicles at a Doral apartment complex.

It happened at Doral West Apartments on Northwest 114th Avenue.

Victims say they woke up Sunday morning to find the windows of their cars broken and several items stolen.

Police say one car was stolen because a victim left his keys inside of the car.

Investigators were on the scene Sunday morning collecting evidence from each of the vandalized vehicles.

Residents say there are no surveillance cameras in the complex and the front gate is broken.

The community is also not surrounded by a fence, allowing anyone to walk in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.