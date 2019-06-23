  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMGlobal Wealth Show
    1:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drag Contest, Florida News, LGBTQ, Local TV, Miami News, Wynwood, Wynwood Pride


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first ever Wynwood Pride event continues Sunday.

The event kicked off on Friday.

It has featured live concerts and late-night DJs, along with family friendly activities.

There was also a drag show.

“This is a celebration of life,” said one event attendee. “It’s a celebration of all life and human kind and love between everyone.”

All the money raised at the event will go to three charities that serve the LGBTQ community.

For more information on Wynwood Pride, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s