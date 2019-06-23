Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first ever Wynwood Pride event continues Sunday.
The event kicked off on Friday.
It has featured live concerts and late-night DJs, along with family friendly activities.
There was also a drag show.
“This is a celebration of life,” said one event attendee. “It’s a celebration of all life and human kind and love between everyone.”
All the money raised at the event will go to three charities that serve the LGBTQ community.
