



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother of two from Nicaragua is relieved, for now.

However, she wants lawmakers and President Trump to come up with a solution so she doesn’t have to spend more years dodging federal police.

“I feel happy for now. It’s just a relief,” the woman, an undocumented immigrant said.

There’s a change in tone for this mother of two who doesn’t want her name revealed.

She first talked to CBS4 Friday night. Saturday, she spoke again.

“We still have the plan to move from this apartment and stay low,” the woman said.

She was originally preparing to be in hiding this weekend but she’s holding off for two weeks.

The mother has been in South Florida for twenty years. After exhausting all resources, ten years ago she was ordered to leave but felt it was unsafe to return to Nicaragua.

Saturday afternoon, President Trump delayed the planned raids by immigration and customs enforcement officers.

They were going to be on the hunt for people who have already received final deportation papers and failed to obey.

“It’s just a relief for two weeks. It’s still going to happen. It’s still going to happen,” the woman said.

In a tweet, the President said “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the illegal immigration removal process for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the southern border. If not, deportations start.”

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the delay for immigration reform.

“Stop playing politics because they are playing with life. They are playing with human beings,” the woman said.

Earlier Saturday, before the announcement about a delay, the president defended the raids.

“Everybody that came into the country illegally will be brought out of the country very legally,” President Trump said.

The raids were expected to target about 2,000 people in ten cities including Miami.

ICE says it doesn’t comment on future operations.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez says county officers are not going to be involved in any immigration raids planned by the Feds.

Despite the delay, this mother is still warning her friends to avoid opening the door and making sure they have the number to an immigration attorney.

“We have rights. Try to protect each other and to keep in touch with messages,” she said.

The undocumented immigrant is not letting her guard down in fear the delay will be reversed. She says she is willing to protect her family at a moment’s notice.