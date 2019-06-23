  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A community has said their finial goodbyes to three teenagers who were killed on their way to a soccer match.

Dozens remembered 13-year-old Gedeon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay at the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church on Saturday.

The teens were killed last month in North Miami while they walked to catch a bust to a soccer tournament.

Those at the service said it’s heartbreaking to know those three lives were cut short.

“My best friend’s nephew, he’s 17, he’s so smart. He was about to go to college,” said family friend Ellis Joseph. “He didn’t get to go to college. It’s so painful. It’s sad. My condolences to the families.”

A woman, Miriam Coulibaly, has been charged in the boys’ deaths.

She is facing DUI manslaughter charges.

