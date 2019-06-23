NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — An accidental shooting landed a Florida law enforcement officer in the hospital.

A Florida deputy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the foot when a gun fell to the ground and discharged.

The Naples Daily News reports that Collier County deputies were responded to a disturbance at a house when the homeowner asked that they take an old .22-caliber rifle out of the residence.

Investigators say one deputy leaned the weapon against a patrol car, but it fell over and fired a bullet into his foot.

The sheriff’s office reports that the deputy is in good condition. His name was not immediately released.

No one else was injured.

Investigators will determine if proper procedures were followed.

