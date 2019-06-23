  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Facing South Florida, Florida News, Impeachment, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics


In recent days there has been a steady trickle of Democratic members of Congress saying they support opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Of the 235 Democrats in the House – less than a third say they support impeachment. Freshman congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has now joined their ranks.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede speaks to Rep. Mucarsel-Powell about how she came to that position.

The congresswoman also reacts to President Trump’s response on Iran, and discusses the latest in her push to get a hurricane plan from ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) officials for the Homestead Detention Center.

Guest: Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL)

Jim DeFede

