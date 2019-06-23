JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A plethora of shots were fired in what police describe as a shootout in Northern Florida.

One man has died and another was wounded in a shooting that police say involved the firing of at least 50 shots.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the search was on for suspects in what they described as a gun battle that broke out around 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the shootout involved multiple weapons of different calibers.

The identities of the men who were killed and wounded were not immediately released. A bullet-riddled car was found abandoned at a nearby gas station.

The Florida Times-Union reports that authorities are searching for at least two suspects. They also say more people may have been wounded because of the number of shots fired.

